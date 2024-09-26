NTAG Miami's Chief Pinning Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (Sept. 27, 2024) Chief Quartermaster Roberto Vazquezdiaz, attached to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Miami, salutes as he walks past the sideboys during a chief petty officer pinning ceremony held inside the Mary N. Porter Sea Cadet Training Center, September 27, 2024. The traditional ceremony recognizes the most significant promotion of an enlisted Navy Sailor’s career. NTAG Miami has 38 recruiting locations throughout South Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, with the combined mission to recruit the highest caliber Sailors to meet the needs of the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)