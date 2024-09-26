NTAG Miami's Chief Pinning Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (Sept. 27, 2024) Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Miami 's Chiefs Mess pose for a group photo after a chief pinning ceremony held inside the Mary N. Porter Sea Cadet Training Center, September 27, 2024. Chiefs Mess is the term used for the network of chiefs within a command as well as the chiefs throughout the Navy. The traditional chief pinning ceremony recognizes what may be the most significant promotion of an enlisted Navy Sailor’s career. NTAG Miami has 38 recruiting locations throughout South Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, with the combined mission to recruit the highest caliber Sailors to meet the needs of the fleet. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)