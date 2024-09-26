Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NTAG Miami's Chief Pinning Ceremony [Image 1 of 8]

    NTAG Miami's Chief Pinning Ceremony

    FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Natalia Murillo 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (Sept. 27, 2024) Navy Chief Selects attached to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Miami display their vessels at the stage during a chief petty officer pinning ceremony held inside the Mary N. Porter Sea Cadet Training Center, September 27, 2024. The traditional ceremony recognizes the most significant promotion of an enlisted Navy Sailor’s career. NTAG Miami has 38 recruiting locations throughout South Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, with the combined mission to recruit the highest caliber Sailors to meet the needs of the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.28.2024 02:14
    Location: FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: MIAMI, FLORIDA, US
