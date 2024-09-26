Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WVNG Hosts the 2024 Annual Gold Star Families Weekend Retreat [Image 1 of 12]

    WVNG Hosts the 2024 Annual Gold Star Families Weekend Retreat

    KINGWOOD, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ariana Shuemake 

    153rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Members of the 249th Army Band, West Virginia National Guard, play a soft jazz ensemble during dinner at the annual West Virginia National Guard Gold Star Families Weekend Retreat on August 27, 2024 at Camp Dawson, in Kingwood, West Virginia. Since its first congressional designation in 1936, the last Sunday in September has been recognized as “Gold Star Mother’s Day” and in 2012 was declared “Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day”. The West Virginia National Guard hosts Gold Star families from West Virginia and Pennsylvania to convene annually at Camp Dawson for three days of fellowship and remembrance. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ariana Shuemake)

    Pennsylvania
    GoldStar
    WVNG
    WestVirginia
    GoldStarFamily

