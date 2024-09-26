WVNG Hosts the 2024 Annual Gold Star Families Weekend Retreat

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cadets with the Mountaineer Challenge Academy spend the morning putting together a boot display for the Gold Star families on September 27, 2024 at Camp Dawson in Kingwood, West Virginia, as a part of the annual Gold Star Families Retreat hosted by the West Virginia National Guard. Since its first congressional designation in 1936, the last Sunday in September has been recognized as “Gold Star Mother’s Day” and in 2012 was declared “Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day”. The West Virginia National Guard hosts Gold Star families from West Virginia and Pennsylvania annually at Camp Dawson for three days of fellowship and remembrance. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ariana Shuemake)