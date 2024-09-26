COMPACFLT Conducts Chief Pinning Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet (COMPACFLT) chiefs mess perform Anchors Aweigh during the COMPACFLT Chief Petty Officer pinning ceremony aboard the Battleship Missouri Memorial, Sept. 27, 2024. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)