Command Master Chief Josephine Tauoa, staff command master chief, Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet (COMPACFLT), speaks about the importance of the chief petty officer pinning ceremony during the COMPACFLT Chief Petty Officer pinning ceremony aboard the Battleship Missouri Memorial, Sept. 27, 2024. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2024 22:43
|Photo ID:
|8666949
|VIRIN:
|240927-N-UL352-1214
|Resolution:
|4315x3082
|Size:
|2.36 MB
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
This work, COMPACFLT Conducts Chief Pinning Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.