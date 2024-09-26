COMPACFLT Conducts Chief Pinning Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Command Master Chief Josephine Tauoa, staff command master chief, Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet (COMPACFLT), speaks about the importance of the chief petty officer pinning ceremony during the COMPACFLT Chief Petty Officer pinning ceremony aboard the Battleship Missouri Memorial, Sept. 27, 2024. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)