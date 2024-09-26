COMPACFLT Conducts Chief Pinning Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Information Specialist Ashley Randle celebrates with Senior Chief Yeoman Keisha Santana after receiving her combination cover during the COMPACFLT Chief Petty Officer pinning ceremony aboard the Battleship Missouri Memorial, Sept. 27, 2024. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)