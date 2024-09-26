Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COMPACFLT Conducts Chief Pinning Ceremony [Image 4 of 8]

    COMPACFLT Conducts Chief Pinning Ceremony

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeremy Boan 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Chief Yeoman Joshua Hill, assigned to Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, reads “The Chief’s Fouled Anchor” to First Class Petty Officers selected to advance to the rank of Chief Petty Officer during the COMPACFLT Chief Petty Officer pinning ceremony aboard the Battleship Missouri Memorial, Sept. 27, 2024. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2024 22:43
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Pearl Harbor
    CPO
    Pinning
    Chief Pinning
    COMPACFLT
    U.S. Navy

