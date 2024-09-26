COMPACFLT Conducts Chief Pinning Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Yeoman Joshua Hill, assigned to Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, reads “The Chief’s Fouled Anchor” to First Class Petty Officers selected to advance to the rank of Chief Petty Officer during the COMPACFLT Chief Petty Officer pinning ceremony aboard the Battleship Missouri Memorial, Sept. 27, 2024. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)