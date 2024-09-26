Date Taken: 09.27.2024 Date Posted: 09.27.2024 22:39 Photo ID: 8666931 VIRIN: 240927-N-TT639-1176 Resolution: 6647x4748 Size: 1.05 MB Location: PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet Chief Pinning Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.