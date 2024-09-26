Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet Chief Pinning Ceremony [Image 10 of 10]

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet Chief Pinning Ceremony

    PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Sypert 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Members of the Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet (COMPACFLT) chiefs mess perform Anchors Aweigh during the COMPACFLT Chief Petty Officer pinning ceremony aboard the Battleship Missouri Memorial, Sept. 27, 2024. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Sypert)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2024 22:39
    Photo ID: 8666931
    VIRIN: 240927-N-TT639-1176
    Resolution: 6647x4748
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US
    This work, Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet Chief Pinning Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CPO
    USS Missouri
    Chief Pinning
    COMPACFLT
    JPBHH

