Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet Chief Pinning Ceremony

U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Don Davis speaks about the role and responsibilities of a chief petty officer during the Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet Chief Petty Officer pinning ceremony aboard the Battleship Missouri Memorial, Sept. 27, 2024. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Sypert)