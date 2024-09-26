Command Master Chief Josephine Tauoa, staff command master chief, Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet (COMPACFLT), center, salutes through a performance of the national anthem during the COMPACFLT Chief Petty Officer pinning ceremony aboard the Battleship Missouri Memorial, Sept. 27, 2024. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Sypert)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2024 22:39
|Photo ID:
|8666926
|VIRIN:
|240927-N-TT639-1042
|Resolution:
|7129x5092
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet Chief Pinning Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.