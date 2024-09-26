USS Antietam Pins its Final Chiefs

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

HONOLULU (September 27, 2024) – USS Antietam (CG 54) displays the chiefs vessels as the crew prepares to promote the last Antietam Chiefs. The decommissioning ceremony of Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam would be celebrated later the same morning. (U.S. Navy photo by Julie Ann Ripley/Released)