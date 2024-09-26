Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Antietam Pins its Final Chiefs [Image 9 of 9]

    USS Antietam Pins its Final Chiefs

    PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2024

    Photo by Julie Ann Ripley 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    HONOLULU (September 27, 2024) – USS Antietam (CG 54) displays the chiefs vessels as the crew prepares to promote the last Antietam Chiefs. The decommissioning ceremony of Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam would be celebrated later the same morning. (U.S. Navy photo by Julie Ann Ripley/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2024 22:28
    Photo ID: 8666889
    VIRIN: 240927-N-VK502-4247
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US
    This work, USS Antietam Pins its Final Chiefs [Image 9 of 9], by Julie Ann Ripley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CG
    Chiefs
    JBPHH
    USS Antietam
    CG 54

