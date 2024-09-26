A Woman's Path to Service in 1957

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

In 1957, at just 18 years old, Judy Hodgens defied the odds by enlisting in the Air Force after her father's passing. As part of the Liberty Bell Flight, she faced the challenges of military life and the realities of segregation. Despite her promising start, Judy's career ended due to pregnancy, as women were required to leave upon expecting. Today, she reflects on her brief but impactful service with pride, cherishing the lessons learned and the 66 years of love and family that followed. Her story is a testament to the pioneering spirit of women in the military.