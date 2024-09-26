Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Families Honor Fallen Service Members at POW/MIA Recognition Day Rosette Ceremony

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2024

    Photo by Kyler Hood 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Marda White-Turman places a rosette, a symbol of her father’s recovery and identification, next to his name, Cdr. Danforth Ellithorpe White, at the Navy Court of the Missing for the Vietnam War at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific on Sept. 20, 2024. This rosette ceremony was part of National POW/MIA Recognition Day, which is observed nationally and globally on the third Friday of September. The observance was hosted by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) to remember American service members who were prisoners of war and those who are still missing and unaccounted for. (U.S. Navy photo by Kyler Hood)

    CNRH
    National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific
    National POW/MIA Recognition Day
    Danforth Ellithorpe White

