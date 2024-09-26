Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSA Mid-Life holds a Chief Pinning Ceremony [Image 2 of 5]

    NSA Mid-Life holds a Chief Pinning Ceremony

    MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Thaddeus Berry 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    240927-N-XB641-1029 MILLINGTON, Tenn. (Sept. 27, 2024) Robotics Warfare Specialist Master Chief Christopher Rambert gives remarks as the master-of-ceremony during a pinning ceremony welcoming 40 new chief petty officers at Naval Support Activity Mid-South (NSA). NSA Mid-South is the human resources center of excellence for the Navy; home to Navy Personnel Command, Navy Recruiting Command, Navy Manpower Analysis Center and other development commands including the 21st Century Sailor Command and My Navy Career Center. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thaddeus Berry)

