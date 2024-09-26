240927-N-XB641-1029 MILLINGTON, Tenn. (Sept. 27, 2024) Robotics Warfare Specialist Master Chief Christopher Rambert gives remarks as the master-of-ceremony during a pinning ceremony welcoming 40 new chief petty officers at Naval Support Activity Mid-South (NSA). NSA Mid-South is the human resources center of excellence for the Navy; home to Navy Personnel Command, Navy Recruiting Command, Navy Manpower Analysis Center and other development commands including the 21st Century Sailor Command and My Navy Career Center. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thaddeus Berry)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2024 18:29
|Photo ID:
|8666516
|VIRIN:
|240927-N-XB641-1029
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|956.18 KB
|Location:
|MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NSA Mid-Life holds a Chief Pinning Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Thaddeus Berry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.