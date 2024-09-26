NSA Mid-Life holds a Chief Pinning Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240926-N-XB641-1054 MILLINGTON, Tenn. (Sept. 26, 2024) Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) James Honea gives remarks during a pinning ceremony welcoming 40 new chief petty officers at Naval Support Activity Mid-South (NSA). NSA Mid-South is the human resources center of excellence for the Navy; home to Navy Personnel Command, Navy Recruiting Command, Navy Manpower Analysis Center and other development commands including the 21st Century Sailor Command and My Navy Career Center. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thaddeus Berry)