Truman's Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240926-N-KA812-4044 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 26, 2024) F/A-18E Super Hornets, attached to the “Sunliners” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 81, maneuver in formation above the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Sept. 26. Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is underway in the Atlantic Ocean on a regularly scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Logan Nystrand)