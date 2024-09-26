Truman's Deployment

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NORFOLK, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Logan Nystrand 

    USS Harry S Truman

    240926-N-KA812-4044 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 26, 2024) F/A-18E Super Hornets, attached to the “Sunliners” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 81, maneuver in formation above the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Sept. 26. Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is underway in the Atlantic Ocean on a regularly scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Logan Nystrand)

