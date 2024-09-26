Naval Special Warfare Center FY 25 Chief Pinning Ceremony

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CORONADO, Calif. (Sept. 27, 2024) - Naval Special Warfare Command Force Master Chief Walter Dittmar addresses the new class of Chief Petty Officers to join the mess during Naval Special Warfare Center's pinning ceremony on the Basic Training Command grinder. Naval Special Warfare Center trains the forces that provide maritime special operations capability to enable Joint Force lethality and survivability inside denied and contested areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin K. Kittleson)

