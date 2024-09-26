Naval Special Warfare Center FY 25 Chief Pinning Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

CORONADO, Calif. (Sept. 27, 2024) - Naval Special Warfare Center's new class of Chief Petty Officers stand at parade rest during a pinning ceremony on the Basic Training Command grinder. Naval Special Warfare Center trains the forces that provide maritime special operations capability to enable Joint Force lethality and survivability inside denied and contested areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin K. Kittleson)