Mark Kent, instrument mechanic, operates the computer program that reads the sensors on the engine dynamometer at Production Plant Barstow, Marine Depot Maintenance Command on the Yermo Annex aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, August 23.
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2024 16:12
|Photo ID:
|8666203
|VIRIN:
|240823-M-XD809-7348
|Resolution:
|6960x4640
|Size:
|10.61 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Test, Measurement and Diagnostic Equipment Team aboard MCLBB [Image 4 of 4], by Kristyn Galvan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
TMDE Ushers in a New Era for the USMC
No keywords found.