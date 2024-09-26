USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Chief Pinning Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 27, 2024) Newly-pinned chiefs assigned to the world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) embrace during Ford's chief petty officer pinning ceremony in the hangar bay, Sept. 27, 2024. Forty-seven Ford Sailors were advanced to the paygrade of chief petty officer. Ford is currently pier side at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adonica Munoz)