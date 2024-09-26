Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Chief Pinning Ceremony [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Chief Pinning Ceremony

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adonica Munoz 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)           

    NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 27, 2024) Chief Aviation Support Equipment Technician Zachary Armer, assigned to the aircraft intermediate maintenance department aboard the world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), receives his cover during Ford's chief petty officer pinning ceremony in the hangar bay, Sept. 27, 2024. Forty-seven Ford Sailors were advanced to the paygrade of chief petty officer. Ford is currently pier side at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adonica Munoz)

    Chief Pinning
    CVN 78
    USS Gerald R. Ford
