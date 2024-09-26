Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Test, Measurement and Diagnostic Equipment Team aboard MCLBB

    Test, Measurement and Diagnostic Equipment Team aboard MCLBB

    MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2024

    Photo by Kristyn Galvan 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    Jeffrey Houlemard, electronics mechanic, operates the transmission dynamometer at Production Plant Barstow, Marine Depot Maintenance Command at the Yermo Annex aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, August 23.

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2024 16:12
    Photo ID: 8666197
    VIRIN: 240823-M-XD809-8495
    Resolution: 6960x4640
    Size: 12.4 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Test, Measurement and Diagnostic Equipment Team aboard MCLBB [Image 4 of 4], by Kristyn Galvan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    TMDE Ushers in a New Era for the USMC

    usmc, mclbbarstow, tmde, dynamometer

