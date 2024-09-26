USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Chief Pinning Ceremony

NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 27 2024) Newly-pinned chief petty officers assigned to the world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), celebrate during a chief petty officer pinning ceremony in the hangar bay, September, 27, 2024. Ford is currently pier side at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Mattingly)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2024 16:16
|Photo ID:
|8666180
|VIRIN:
|240927-N-HJ055-1363
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|1.67 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
