    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Chief Pinning Ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Chief Pinning Ceremony

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Mattingly 

    NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 27 2024) Newly-pinned chief petty officers assigned to the world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), celebrate during a chief petty officer pinning ceremony in the hangar bay, September, 27, 2024. Ford is currently pier side at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Mattingly)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2024 16:16
    Photo ID: 8666180
    VIRIN: 240927-N-HJ055-1363
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
