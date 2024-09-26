Naval Station Guantanamo Bay pins chiefs during chief pinning ceremony,

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240927-N-EH855-0359 GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (Sept. 27, 2024) The Chief's Mess on board Naval Station Guantanamo Bay pose for a group photo after a chief petty officer pinning ceremony. Naval Station Guantanamo Bay is the forward, ready, irreplaceable U.S. sea power platform in the Caribbean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Bryan Mai/Released)