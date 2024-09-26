Naval Station Guantanamo Bay pins chiefs during chief pinning ceremony,

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240927-N-EH855-0284 GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (Sept. 27, 2024) Chief Hospital Corpsman LeMichael Wright is saluted by sideboys during a chief petty officer pinning ceremony on board Naval Station Guantanamo Bay. Naval Station Guantanamo Bay is the forward, ready, irreplaceable U.S. sea power platform in the Caribbean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Bryan Mai/Released)