Naval Station Guantanamo Bay pins chiefs during chief pinning ceremony,

240927-N-EH855-0246 GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (Sept. 27, 2024) Chief Hospital Corpsman LeMichael Wright has his cover placed on his head during a chief petty officer pinning ceremony on board Naval Station Guantanamo Bay. Naval Station Guantanamo Bay is the forward, ready, irreplaceable U.S. sea power platform in the Caribbean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Bryan Mai/Released)