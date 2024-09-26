Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Presidio of Monterey BOSS creates community and improves readiness [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Presidio of Monterey BOSS creates community and improves readiness

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2024

    Photo by John Goulette 

    U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey

    Members of the Presidio of Monterey BOSS program pose for a photo during the Memorial Day waffle breakfast, Presidio of Monterey, Calif., May 27, 2024. The waffle breakfast is one of PoM BOSS’s quality of life centered events.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2024 14:49
    Photo ID: 8665961
    VIRIN: 240527-A-LA693-3024
    Resolution: 1200x1358
    Size: 688.9 KB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Presidio of Monterey BOSS creates community and improves readiness [Image 4 of 4], by John Goulette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Presidio of Monterey BOSS creates community and improves readiness
    Presidio of Monterey BOSS creates community and improves readiness
    Presidio of Monterey BOSS creates community and improves readiness
    Presidio of Monterey BOSS creates community and improves readiness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Presidio of Monterey BOSS creates community and improves readiness

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    BOSS
    U.S. Army Materiel Command
    U.S. Army Installation Management Command
    target_news_north
    U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download