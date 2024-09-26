240927-N-EH855-0093 GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (Sept. 27, 2024) Chief Master-at-Arms Emmanuel Ubiera rings the bell during a chief petty officer pinning ceremony on board Naval Station Guantanamo Bay. Naval Station Guantanamo Bay is the forward, ready, irreplaceable U.S. sea power platform in the Caribbean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Bryan Mai/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2024 14:49
|Photo ID:
|8665960
|VIRIN:
|240927-N-EH855-5833
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|2.8 MB
|Location:
|GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Station Guantanamo Bay pins chiefs during chief pinning ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Bryan Mai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.