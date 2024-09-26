Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Baltimore District hosts project regulator for site visit of former nuclear power plant ahead of decommissioning [Image 22 of 27]

    Baltimore District hosts project regulator for site visit of former nuclear power plant ahead of decommissioning

    FORT GREELY, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2024

    Photo by Thomas Deaton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District   

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, teams working on the dismantlement of the former SM-1A nuclear power plant on Fort Greely, Alaska, meet with leadership from the Army Reactor Office, the regulatory body which regulates their work decommissioning legacy nuclear reactors, at the project site, September 11, 2024. The Radiological Health Physics Regional Center of Expertise, based at Baltimore District, provides radiation safety and technical support to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and other federal agencies at home and abroad and will begin the decommissioning and dismantlement of SM-1A in 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Thomas I. Deaton)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2024 14:53
    Photo ID: 8665945
    VIRIN: 240911-A-WK509-1016
    Resolution: 6873x4587
    Size: 27.58 MB
    Location: FORT GREELY, ALASKA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Baltimore District hosts project regulator for site visit of former nuclear power plant ahead of decommissioning [Image 27 of 27], by Thomas Deaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska
    USACE
    Fort Greely
    Nuclear Power
    Baltimore District
    SM-1A

