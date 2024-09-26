Baltimore District hosts project regulator for site visit of former nuclear power plant ahead of decommissioning

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, teams working on the dismantlement of the former SM-1A nuclear power plant on Fort Greely, Alaska, meet with leadership from the Army Reactor Office, the regulatory body which regulates their work decommissioning legacy nuclear reactors, at the project site, September 11, 2024. The Radiological Health Physics Regional Center of Expertise, based at Baltimore District, provides radiation safety and technical support to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and other federal agencies at home and abroad and will begin the decommissioning and dismantlement of SM-1A in 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Thomas I. Deaton)