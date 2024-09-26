Baltimore District hosts project regulator for site visit of former nuclear power plant ahead of decommissioning

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Tina Schoenberger, director of the U.S. Army Nuclear and Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Agency, speaks with Brenda Barber, program manager of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Deactivated Nuclear Power Plant Program, at the entombed former SM-1A nuclear power plant on Fort Greely, Alaska, September 11, 2024. The Radiological Health Physics Regional Center of Expertise, based at Baltimore District, provides radiation safety and technical support to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and other federal agencies at home and abroad and will begin the decommissioning and dismantlement of SM-1A in 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Thomas I. Deaton)