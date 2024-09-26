Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Baltimore District hosts project regulator for site visit of former nuclear power plant ahead of decommissioning [Image 20 of 27]

    Baltimore District hosts project regulator for site visit of former nuclear power plant ahead of decommissioning

    FORT GREELY, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2024

    Photo by Thomas Deaton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District   

    (L to R) Lt. Col. Williams, Col. Schoenberger, and Dr. Tamasi of the Army Reactor Office (ARO) stand at the entrance hatch to the vapor containment unit of the former SM-1A nuclear power plant on Fort Greely, Alaska, September 11, 2024. The ARO serves as the regulatory body which regulates the work of Baltimore District teams decommissioning legacy nuclear reactors. The Radiological Health Physics Regional Center of Expertise, based at Baltimore District, provides radiation safety and technical support to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and other federal agencies at home and abroad and will begin the decommissioning and dismantlement of SM-1A in 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Thomas I. Deaton)

