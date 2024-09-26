Baltimore District hosts project regulator for site visit of former nuclear power plant ahead of decommissioning

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

(L to R) Lt. Col. Williams, Col. Schoenberger, and Dr. Tamasi of the Army Reactor Office (ARO) stand at the entrance hatch to the vapor containment unit of the former SM-1A nuclear power plant on Fort Greely, Alaska, September 11, 2024. The ARO serves as the regulatory body which regulates the work of Baltimore District teams decommissioning legacy nuclear reactors. The Radiological Health Physics Regional Center of Expertise, based at Baltimore District, provides radiation safety and technical support to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and other federal agencies at home and abroad and will begin the decommissioning and dismantlement of SM-1A in 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Thomas I. Deaton)