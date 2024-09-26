Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Helene Response [Image 3 of 3]

    Hurricane Helene Response

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2024

    Photo by Capt. Valeria Pete 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Members of the Texas A&M Task Force 1 Search and Rescue Team work alongside Soldiers from the HHC 1-111th AVN GSAV (General Support Aviation) to conduct search and rescue operations after Hurricane Helene, Sept. 27, 2024. The Florida Army National Guard works closely with our civilian partner agencies and actively monitors all potential areas of impact. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Valeria M. Pete, 107th MPAD, FLARNG)

    This work, Hurricane Helene Response [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Valeria Pete, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

