Hurricane Helene Search and Rescue

Members of the Texas A&M Task Force 1 Search and Rescue Team work alongside Soldiers from the HHC 1-111th AVN GSAV (General Support Aviation) to conduct search and rescue operations after Hurricane Helene, Sept. 27, 2024. The Florida Army National Guard works closely with our civilian partner agencies and actively monitors all potential areas of impact. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Valeria M. Pete, 107th MPAD, FLARNG)