    480th FGS honors new Dedicated Crew Chiefs

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.27.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Imani West 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    Dedicated Crew Chiefs from the 480th Fighter Generation Squadron, pose for a group photo during a DCC ceremony at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept 27, 2024. The event served as a way to celebrate 16 newly-appointed DCCs for the technical expertise, professionalism and initiative they have displayed in order to accept responsibility for the maintenance of their own F-16. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Imani West)

    Spangdahlem Air Base

    Aircraft Maintenance
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Mission ready
    Dedicated Crew Chiefs
    480th Fighter Generation Squadron

