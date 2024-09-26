Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldier finds purpose, success in Army Reserve AGR program [Image 2 of 2]

    Soldier finds purpose, success in Army Reserve AGR program

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2024

    Photo by Maria McClure    

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    Sgt. 1st Class Carlos Penaloza, a Reserve Component Career Counselor at Fort Knox, Ky., considers it a privilege to share Army Reserve options that may be beneficial to Soldiers as they transition out of the Regular Army.

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2024 10:17
    Photo ID: 8665050
    VIRIN: 240927-A-NU390-8575
    Resolution: 5972x3982
    Size: 8.65 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    This work, Soldier finds purpose, success in Army Reserve AGR program [Image 2 of 2], by Maria McClure, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hispanic Heritage Month
    Army Reserve
    AGR
    Active Guard Reserve

