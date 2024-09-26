Sgt. 1st Class Carlos Penaloza, center, poses for a photo with his wife, Tenzin, left, and their children – Carlos Jr., 4, and Haley, 6. (Contributed photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2024 10:17
|Photo ID:
|8665020
|VIRIN:
|240829-A-NU390-2418
|Resolution:
|900x1200
|Size:
|115.95 KB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldier finds purpose, success in Army Reserve AGR program [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Soldier finds purpose, success in Army Reserve AGR program
No keywords found.