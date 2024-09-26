USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony While Operating in the Timor Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

TIMOR SEA (Sept. 27, 2024) – Chief Fire Controlman Sean Slater, from Wailuku, Hawaii, receives his combination cover during a chief petty officer pinning ceremony aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) while operating in the Timor Sea, Sept. 27, 2024. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)