USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony While Operating in the Timor Sea

TIMOR SEA (Sept. 27, 2024) – Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) participate in a chief petty officer pinning ceremony on the ship’s forecastle as the Royal Australian Navy frigate HMAS Stuart (FFG 153) sails alongside while conducting multilateral operations in the Timor Sea, Sept. 27, 2024. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)
|09.27.2024
|09.27.2024 07:41
|8664811
|240927-N-UA460-1231
|6720x4340
|2.1 MB
|TIMOR SEA
