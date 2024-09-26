Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240920-N-AY869-1026 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Sep. 20, 2024) The flight deck firefighting hose team responds to a simulated crash during a damage control training team drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67), September 20. Cole is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Peña)