    Damage Control Training Team Drill [Image 4 of 8]

    Damage Control Training Team Drill

    U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    09.20.2024

    Photo by Seaman Mark Pena 

    USS Cole (DDG 67)

    240920-N-AY869-1008 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Sep. 20, 2024) The flight deck firefighting hose team responds to a simulated crash during a damage control training team drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67), September 20. Cole is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Peña)

    This work, Damage Control Training Team Drill [Image 8 of 8], by SN Mark Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    C6F
    USS Cole
    DDG 67

