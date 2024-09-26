Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Various Commands Hold Chief Pinning in Yokosuka [Image 21 of 26]

    Various Commands Hold Chief Pinning in Yokosuka

    JAPAN

    09.27.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dyxan Williams 

    Commander, Naval Forces Japan

    240927-N-NA545-1121
    FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 27, 2024) U.S. Navy Chief Electronics Technician (Navigation) Braden Bilbrey, assigned to Commander, Submarine Group 7, passes through side boys at the conclusion of a chief petty officer pinning ceremony held at Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Sept. 27, 2024. The rank of chief petty officer is seen as a significant milestone in an enlisted Sailor’s career. With the advancement comes an increased responsibility of taking charge and training Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dyxan K. Williams)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2024 03:42
    Photo ID: 8664677
    VIRIN: 240927-N-NA545-1121
    Resolution: 4003x6004
    Size: 881.47 KB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Various Commands Hold Chief Pinning in Yokosuka [Image 26 of 26], by PO2 Dyxan Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    navy chief

