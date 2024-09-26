Various Commands Hold Chief Pinning in Yokosuka

240927-N-ED185-1164
FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 27, 2024) Newly pinned chief petty officers stand in formation during a chief petty officer pinning ceremony held at Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Sept. 27, 2024. The rank of chief petty officer is seen as a significant milestone in an enlisted Sailor’s career. With the advancement comes an increased responsibility of taking charge and training Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian G. Reynolds)
