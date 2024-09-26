Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Various Commands Hold Chief Pinning in Yokosuka [Image 16 of 26]

    Various Commands Hold Chief Pinning in Yokosuka

    JAPAN

    09.27.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brian Reynolds 

    Commander, Naval Forces Japan

    240927-N-ED185-1145
    FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 27, 2024) U.S. Navy Chief Information Systems Technician (Network) Brian Espetitee, assigned to Unmanned Undersea Vehicle Squadron 3, is pinned to the rank of chief petty officer by Senior Chief Yeoman Shawn Green and Chief Logistics Specialist Will Fannin during a chief petty officer pinning ceremony held at Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Sept. 27, 2024. The rank of chief petty officer is seen as a significant milestone in an enlisted Sailor’s career. With the advancement comes an increased responsibility of taking charge and training Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian G. Reynolds)

