Various Commands Hold Chief Pinning in Yokosuka

240927-N-ED185-1116

FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 27, 2024) U.S. Navy Chief Logistics Specialist Zachary Love, assigned to Defense Logistics Agency Yokosuka, is pinned to the rank of chief petty officer by his daughter during a chief petty officer pinning ceremony held at Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Sept. 27, 2024. The rank of chief petty officer is seen as a significant milestone in an enlisted Sailor’s career. With the advancement comes an increased responsibility of taking charge and training Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian G. Reynolds)