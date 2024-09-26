Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Various Commands Hold Chief Pinning in Yokosuka [Image 14 of 26]

    Various Commands Hold Chief Pinning in Yokosuka

    JAPAN

    09.27.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brian Reynolds 

    Commander, Naval Forces Japan

    240927-N-ED185-1116
    FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 27, 2024) U.S. Navy Chief Logistics Specialist Zachary Love, assigned to Defense Logistics Agency Yokosuka, is pinned to the rank of chief petty officer by his daughter during a chief petty officer pinning ceremony held at Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Sept. 27, 2024. The rank of chief petty officer is seen as a significant milestone in an enlisted Sailor’s career. With the advancement comes an increased responsibility of taking charge and training Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian G. Reynolds)

    navy chief

