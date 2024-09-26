Various Commands Hold Chief Pinning in Yokosuka

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 27, 2024) U.S. Navy Chief Information Systems Technician (Network) Nathan Miller, assigned to Commander, Submarine Group 7, is pinned to the rank of chief petty officer by Senior Chief Information Systems Technician (Network) Vinny Junio during a chief petty officer pinning ceremony held at Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Sept. 27, 2024. The rank of chief petty officer is seen as a significant milestone in an enlisted Sailor’s career. With the advancement comes an increased responsibility of taking charge and training Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian G. Reynolds)