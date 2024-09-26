240927-N-ED185-1071
FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 27, 2024) U.S. Navy Senior Chief Information Systems Technician (Network) Gordon Mills places a chief petty officer cover on U.S. Navy Chief Intelligence Specialist Bryan Bowser, assigned to Commander, Submarine Group 7, during a chief petty officer pinning ceremony held at Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Sept. 27, 2024. The rank of chief petty officer is seen as a significant milestone in an enlisted Sailor’s career. With the advancement comes an increased responsibility of taking charge and training Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian G. Reynolds)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2024 03:42
|Photo ID:
|8664665
|VIRIN:
|240927-N-ED185-1071
|Resolution:
|5858x4184
|Size:
|2.74 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Various Commands Hold Chief Pinning in Yokosuka [Image 26 of 26], by PO1 Brian Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.