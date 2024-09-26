2d TSB Spotlight: Staff Sgt. Vincente Pillado

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 2d Theater Signal Brigade spotlight shines on U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Vincente Pillado, Section Chief, U.S. Army Signal Activity Kaiserslautern, 102D Signal Battalion.



Staff Sgt. Pillado’s arrival at USASA-K six months ago marked a significant shift in the company’s culture. His confidence and leadership, demonstrated from the moment he took on the Section Leader position at the Enterprise Service Gateway Landstuhl, to his role in the 2d Theater Signal Brigade’s and U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command’s Best Squad Competition, and his planning of the entire company’s Situational Training Exercise Lanes, have all contributed to a culture of excellence.



The company’s STX Lanes, in particular, saw a remarkable increase in intensity this year, thanks to Pillado’s vision. He provided squads of seven to ten servicemembers a 4.5-hour lane that tested over 20 Warrior Tasks and Battle Drills over a course of 5.5 miles. His commitment to keeping training realistic, taking detailed notes, and ensuring the intensity lasted over three days is a source of pride for us all.



Staff Sgt. Pillado’s fearlessness in the face of challenges is a testament to his leadership at USASA-K. He is always ready to teach, coach, and mentor the Soldiers, and his unwavering commitment is a source of reassurance for all. (U.S. Army phot graphic by Candy Knight)