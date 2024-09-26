Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Group Photo Marks Conclusion of SOLIDAREX 2024

    PERU

    09.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Sippel 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    240923-N-AW702-1002
    PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 23, 2024) — SOLIDAREX 2024 concluded with a group photo on Sept. 23, 2024. SOLIDAREX is a multinational maritime exercise focused on the required interoperability to rapidly execute large scale humanitarian aid and disaster response in northwest South America. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet is the maritime component of U.S. Southern Command and the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South America maritime forces leading to improved unity, security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Sippel/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2024
    Date Posted: 09.26.2024 23:00
    VIRIN: 240923-N-AW702-1003
    Interoperability
    Closing Ceremony
    Partnerships
    Peru
    USNAVSOUTH/U.S. 4th Fleet
    SOLIDAREX

